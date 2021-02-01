SOMESING One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. SOMESING has a market cap of $2.98 million and $1.18 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00047588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00145810 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00267923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038485 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

Buying and Selling SOMESING

SOMESING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

