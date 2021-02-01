Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $3.70 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after acquiring an additional 656,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.60 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.