SONM (SNM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $854,086.00

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar. SONM has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $854,086.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.42 or 0.00864112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049843 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.64 or 0.04465048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019990 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM (SNM) is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.