Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 166,574 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 117,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 312,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

