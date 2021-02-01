South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for South State in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $69.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. South State has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 144.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 548.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 273.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,503.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

