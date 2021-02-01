Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

NYSE SWN opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

