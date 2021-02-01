Spark Power Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spark Power Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$61.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.03 million.

SPG stock opened at C$2.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.46 million and a PE ratio of 65.24. Spark Power Group has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.58.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

