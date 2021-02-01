Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Price Target Raised to $3.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKPGF traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $2.30. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

