Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Price Target Raised to $3.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKPGF traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $2.30. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

