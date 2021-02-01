SparkPoint (SRK) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $13.33 million and $1.22 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SparkPoint Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint's total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,369,116,725 coins. SparkPoint's official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io .

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

