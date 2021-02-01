SparksPay (SPK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $40,588.31 and approximately $42.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009157 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,391,567 coins and its circulating supply is 9,312,835 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

