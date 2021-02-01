SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 657,264 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 973,467 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 208,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,469,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 70,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,384. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07.

