SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Lifted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 713.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.96. 1,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $74.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

