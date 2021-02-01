SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.80

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.80 and last traded at $159.52, with a volume of 355755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 88,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 64,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.