SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,285 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,065,000 after purchasing an additional 691,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after purchasing an additional 65,447 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,244,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.01. 223,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,032. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $159.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.65.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.