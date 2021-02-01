Spectiv (SIG) Trading 52% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectiv has a total market cap of $34,639.87 and $443.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.91 or 0.00884753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.61 or 0.04388412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019867 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.