Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00057132 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00191324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010155 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003094 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

