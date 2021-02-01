Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 12,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 351,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,102.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $671,013.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,369.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,433 in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078,707 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $13,600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 424.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 622,346 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 342,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 208,365 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

