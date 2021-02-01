Spectrum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,994.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $12,274.14 and approximately $12,994.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00399077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

