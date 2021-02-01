Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Trading 5.9% Higher

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.18. 277,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 286,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $521.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. Equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $278,052.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,570 shares of company stock worth $5,757,109 over the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 69.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

