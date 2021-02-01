Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $21.37 on Monday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.