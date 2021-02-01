SPINDLE (SPD) Hits Market Cap of $355,196.42

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $355,196.42 and $343.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

