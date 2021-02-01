Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $38.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.94 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

