Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,011 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $165.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPLK. Mizuho lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.