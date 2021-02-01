Sport and Leisure Hits Market Capitalization of $49.51 Million (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $49.51 million and approximately $389,498.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00089909 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000850 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000695 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00039578 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00015602 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00237699 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

Sport and Leisure (CRYPTO:SNL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io . Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

Sport and Leisure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sport and Leisure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sport and Leisure using one of the exchanges listed above.

