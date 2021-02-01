Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $332.70 and last traded at $332.65. 1,178,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,314,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.59.

The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

