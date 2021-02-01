SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of SPS Commerce worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Benchmark increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $98.89 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,813 shares of company stock worth $11,147,283 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

