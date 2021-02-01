SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 817,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,681 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $5,158,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth $2,050,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.55. 139,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

