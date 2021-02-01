SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Up 14.5% After Analyst Upgrade

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s stock price traded up 14.5% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. SRAX traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $3.95. 2,577,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 584,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SRAX stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SRAX worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. Equities research analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRAX Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

