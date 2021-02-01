SRG Mining Inc. (SRG.V) (CVE:SRG) Stock Price Up 3%

SRG Mining Inc. (SRG.V) (CVE:SRG) shot up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 47,015 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 43,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The firm has a market cap of C$55.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55.

SRG Mining Inc. (SRG.V) Company Profile (CVE:SRG)

SRG is a Canadian-based resource company with the goal of creating shareholder value by becoming a leader in the production and delivery of low-cost, quick-to-market, quality graphite. The Company is focused on evaluating and developing the Lola Graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa.

