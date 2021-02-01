StableUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.19 or 0.00859465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049994 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,521.73 or 0.04491414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00019950 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

