StableUSD Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00064931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.02 or 0.00847166 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00050920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00033988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.83 or 0.04315062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019440 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

