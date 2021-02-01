Stacks (STX) Market Capitalization Achieves $328.87 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $328.87 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00048143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00150460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067650 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00266276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00038890 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks’ launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

