Stairway Partners LLC Acquires 81,207 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,207 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.8% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 592,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,978,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 55,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $59.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.