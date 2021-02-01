Stairway Partners LLC Has $73.11 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $73,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $239.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

