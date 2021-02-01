Stakenet (XSN) Market Cap Achieves $43.34 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Stakenet has a total market cap of $43.34 million and $231,214.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.18 or 0.00305898 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00027927 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003248 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.35 or 0.01469130 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 113,756,576 coins and its circulating supply is 112,756,155 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.