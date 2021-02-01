Starbase Market Cap Reaches $224,837.86 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $224,837.86 and approximately $13.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.50 or 0.00887537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00037587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.33 or 0.04395475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019978 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

