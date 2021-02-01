Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 363,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,869. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.