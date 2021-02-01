StarDEX (XSTAR) Market Cap Tops $267,425.19

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One StarDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. StarDEX has a market cap of $267,425.19 and $5,419.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StarDEX has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00863945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00050830 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00038488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.48 or 0.04415203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019713 BTC.

StarDEX Token Profile

StarDEX (CRYPTO:XSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,011 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io

StarDEX Token Trading

StarDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

