Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $179.37 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Status has a total market cap of $179.37 million and approximately $39.10 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00884102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00052026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.16 or 0.04382394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.