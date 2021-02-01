Stealth (XST) Market Cap Tops $3.23 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 29.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Stealth token can currently be bought for $0.0841 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $3.23 million and $47,383.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 65.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018658 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,450,377 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

