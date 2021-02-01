Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis stock remained flat at $$15.39 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,205. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles, components, and production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; Latin America (LATAM); Asia-Pacific 9APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Maserati, and Other Activities.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.