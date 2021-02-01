Stellar (XLM) Trading Up 18.7% This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Stellar has a market cap of $7.01 billion and $3.61 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000934 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00153608 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00265455 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,529 coins and its circulating supply is 22,271,500,057 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

