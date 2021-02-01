stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $1,363.85 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and $424,828.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $1,363.85 or 0.04063532 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00150243 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00266848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

