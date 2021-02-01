stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches Market Cap of $37.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $424,828.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $1,363.85 or 0.04063532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00150243 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00266848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

stETH (Lido) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

