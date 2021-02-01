stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,615.00

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,337.02 or 0.03907084 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $36.53 million and $25,615.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00142985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00262851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00066629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00037932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.