Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Hold

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SFIX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $95.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -167.44 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,318,228.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,501.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,935 shares of company stock worth $22,653,905 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

