Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Buy

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.66.

Shares of SB stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

