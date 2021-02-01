Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $95.44 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,412.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,935 shares of company stock worth $22,653,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

