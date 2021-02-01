STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Up 46.3% in January

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the December 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of STM stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after buying an additional 591,750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 1,002,419 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 124.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,050,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

