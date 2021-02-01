StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Trading Up 5.7%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.97. 237,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 238,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter.
About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
Featured Article: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.