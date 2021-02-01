StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Trading Up 5.7%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.97. 237,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 238,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of StoneMor by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 190,093 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneMor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

